Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 212.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

