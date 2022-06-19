Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $200.28 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

