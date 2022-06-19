MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $22.26 million and $625.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00010016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00215283 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004652 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001406 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00397790 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,844,835 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

