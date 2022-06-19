Modiv (NYSE:MDV) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Modiv alerts:

98.5% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Modiv and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv N/A N/A N/A Digital Realty Trust 31.28% 8.13% 3.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modiv and Digital Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 3.44 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Digital Realty Trust $4.43 billion 8.18 $1.71 billion $4.82 26.39

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Modiv and Digital Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 Digital Realty Trust 0 4 7 1 2.75

Modiv currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.06%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $166.38, indicating a potential upside of 30.83%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Modiv on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.