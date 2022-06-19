Modus Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 230.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 69,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

