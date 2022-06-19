Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.42.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.