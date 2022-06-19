Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.51. 1,062,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,161. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day moving average of $249.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

