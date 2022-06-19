Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,994,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,853. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

