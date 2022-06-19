Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 767 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Shares of LH stock traded up $8.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.66. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.