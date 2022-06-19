Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $450,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.88. 3,669,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,528. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

