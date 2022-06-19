Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $225,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Unilever by 59.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $4,542,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 33,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. 3,195,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,121. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.