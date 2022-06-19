Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,038 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,685 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.