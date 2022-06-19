Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. 10,177,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

