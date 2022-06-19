Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.11.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

