Morgan Stanley Raises SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €10.00

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €9.00 ($9.38) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SES from €7.30 ($7.60) to €8.40 ($8.75) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of SES from €9.30 ($9.69) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of SES from €9.80 ($10.21) to €11.20 ($11.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.53) to €10.00 ($10.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. SES has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.68 million during the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

