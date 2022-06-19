mStable USD Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.29 million and approximately $53,092.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,629.68 or 1.00231907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00033060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001076 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.