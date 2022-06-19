MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($239.58) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($207.29) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($250.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($241.67) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($247.92) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($241.67) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €171.20 ($178.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 41.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €185.15 and a 200-day moving average of €189.98. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($168.28) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($234.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.