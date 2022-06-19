MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($183.33) to €178.00 ($185.42) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($255.21) to €255.00 ($265.63) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($230.21) to €232.00 ($241.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.67.

MTUAY stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.41. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

