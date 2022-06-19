Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $209.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

