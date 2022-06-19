Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

