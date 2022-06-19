Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $172.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

