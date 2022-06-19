Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.16 and a 200 day moving average of $279.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

