Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,138 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 774,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

NYSE DUK opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

