MXC Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, MXC has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $168.01 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00250590 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003171 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.01910886 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00269291 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

