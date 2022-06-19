My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

