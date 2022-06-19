My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $6.43 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.