My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $946,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

