My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

