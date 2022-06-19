Needham & Company LLC Boosts Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target to $27.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.22.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.60.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

