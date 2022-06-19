Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Hits $31.37 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $31.37 million and $1.37 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,492.70 or 0.99983950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032763 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020943 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,599,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.