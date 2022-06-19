Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Has $179,000 Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. RLX Technology comprises about 0.0% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE RLX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,597,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology Profile (Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.