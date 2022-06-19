Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

