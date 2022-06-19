Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.0719 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $122,806.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.47 or 0.01559930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00111813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00089357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012733 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

