Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 1,126 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.16. 591,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,727. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

