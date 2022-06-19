Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $89.58. 6,151,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,181. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
