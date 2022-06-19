Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up about 1.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

NYSEARCA PAPR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.53. 24,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,873. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84.

