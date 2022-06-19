Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 687,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 52,565 shares during the period.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.08 during trading on Friday. 4,310,344 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32.

