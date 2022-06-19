Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 999,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.41. 8,000,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

