Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.26. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

