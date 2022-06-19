Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 845 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,678,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.40. 1,575,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

