Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.53. 10,249,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

