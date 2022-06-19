Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.30. 863,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,985. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

