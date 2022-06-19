Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 2,310 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 641,004 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.19 on Friday. 997,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.