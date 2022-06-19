Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 394 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 333,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,791,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.43. 136,034 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

