Nikulski Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $354.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,873. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

