Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.