OpenOcean (OOE) Market Capitalization Tops $6.01 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $1.15 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.01097303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00111181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00088996 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012975 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

