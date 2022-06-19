Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,445,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,670. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

