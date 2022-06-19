O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Cut by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 275.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.58.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $586.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $642.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.91 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

