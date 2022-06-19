O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Woodstock Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 3.8% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Woodstock Corp owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.58.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $586.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.91 and a 1-year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

